For the last few days, fans have been getting their hands on the DualSense controller. Some are already testing the device’s functionality beyond PS4, mobile phones, and PCs, too. As such, we now know that while the PlayStation 5 controller does not work with PS4 natively, it does function via remote play. It’s also been revealed that DualSense pairs with both the PlayStation 3 and Nintendo Switch.

YouTuber Mystic tested the DualSense on PS3 in a recent video, showing the simple plug-and-play compatibility. Apparently, there’s not even a need to adjust any of the console’s settings. At around the 9:00 mark in the following video, Mystic plugs in the PS5 controller and seamlessly begins scrolling through PS3’s XMB. He then boots up and begins playing Motorstorm. Of course, DualSense’s special features, namely the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, aren’t enabled for devices other than PS5. Still, it’s cool to see that PS3 can pair with more modern technology.

That’s not the end of the wide array of possibilities, though. As Twitter user BrokenGamezHDR has shown in a short clip of his own, DualSense can also be used to play games on the Nintendo Switch. All players need to pair the two devices is an 8bitdo adapter. See the DualSense’s connection to Switch in the Twitter video linked below:

Dualsense works on the Nintendo Switch pic.twitter.com/jQhSwUbUbE — BrokenGamezHDR (@BrokenGamezHDR_) November 2, 2020

DualSense is available to purchase now in several territories in-store and online. The PS5 itself launches in the US, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa will receive Sony’s next-gen hardware the following week on November 19th.

[Source: BrokenGamezHDR on Twitter, Mystic on YouTube]