A third-party PlayStation 5 faceplate manufacturer that recently shot to fame has been forced to cancel all orders due to a legal threat from Sony.

In late October, the company came to light as “PlateStation,” which prompted a legal response from Sony over its clever name. A week later, PlateStation rebranded to ‘Customize My Plates‘ and continued business. However, it looks like that wasn’t enough because Sony wants operations ceased altogether.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, Customize My Plates has been told that if it doesn’t halt operations, it’ll end up in court, and such a threat from a giant multinational is understandably intimidating. In an email to VGC, Customize My Plates provided the following statement:

Before we launched, we did our due diligence and were of the opinion, that because Sony only had pending patents on the faceplates there would be no problem. But after only a day of our website being live, Sony’s lawyers asked us to change our name (at the time PlateStation5), due to trademark infringements. We thought this switch would be enough to keep everyone happy, and honestly were hoping so since we were already underway with our product development. But then Sony’s lawyers told us it was their opinion, Sony’s intellectual property extended to the faceplates, and that if we continued to sell and distribute them in any country, we would end up in court This all came to light yesterday and we are now cancelling and refunding all faceplate orders worldwide… we are extremely disappointed about this but we have no other option.

What do our readers think of this? Should Sony have let it slide?

[Source: VGC]