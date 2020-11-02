Sumo Digital’s Sackboy: A Big Adventure will release for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12th, but thanks to sites like PSNProfiles, we can check out the game’s trophies right now.
In the list below, completionists will find a good mix of trophies tied to the campaign, multiplayer, and collectibles. And yes, there’s a Platinum!
Without further ado, check it out:
- Big Adventurer – Even Scarlet didn’t get all the trophies, you’re truly a Knitted Knight of legend. Platinum
- You’ve got potential, squire! – Faced off against the Master of the Uproar on the Soaring Summit. Bronze
- Metameric Malady – Cleared the Colossal Canopy of its pest problem. Bronze
- Sonar So Good – Defeated the Bringer of Nightmares at the bottom of the ocean. Bronze
- Crash Override – Cleaned up N.A.O.M.I’s code. Bronze
- Vex Vanquisher! – Triumphed over the vile Vex at the very center of Craftworld. Bronze
- Verified Vex Vanquisher! – Defeated Vex, destroyed the Topsy Turver and saved Craftworld! Silver
- Daydream Believer – Pushed back the Uproar for the first time. Bronze
- Book of Dreams – Collect all the stickers in a single World. Bronze
- Squired Up – Discover the Trials of the Knitted Knights. Bronze
- Out of bounds – Pick up and throw 30 of Vex’s minions to their doom. Bronze
- Pop ‘n’ Lobber – Defeat 30 of Vex’s minions from a distance. Bronze
- Multitasking – Defeat multiple minions simultaneously 10 times. Bronze
- Bounder – Defeat 30 of Vex’s minions by bouncing on them. Bronze
- Stunner Stun – 30 of Vex’s minions. Bronze
- Fashionista! – Complete your first Costume. Bronze
- Re-Mix-Master – Earn a Gold rank in any Remix level. Bronze
- Knights of Gold – Earn a Gold rank in any Knitted Knight Trial. Bronze
- Cut it out! – Complete Highs and Glows… without throwing the Whirltool. Bronze
- Slide Away – Over the course of your adventure, collect 3000 points while sliding. Bronze
- Bubble Binger – Collect a full chain of Timed Score Bubbles 30 times. Bronze
- Gymnastic Fantastic – While in the air, perform four actions before touching the ground. Bronze
- BEE! ARGH! BEE! – Pick up, and hold on to, a Boomblebee Hive for 60 seconds. Bronze
- Buddy Beater – In multiplayer, get the top score on the scoreboard 20 times. Bronze
- Thespian – Create your own custom Emote in Zom Zom’s shop then show the world. Bronze
- Icon of Style – Save a custom-made costume to your Wardrobe. Bronze
- Let’s twist again… – In multiplayer, start a dance party with your friends. Bronze
- Up high! – In multiplayer, high five with a friend. Bronze
- Sore Winner – In multiplayer, clobber one of your chums as the champ. Bronze
- Stop! Thief! – In multiplayer, snatch an item from the clutches of another player. Bronze
- Slap Attack – Simultaneously slapped each other. Bronze
- Beast of burden – In multiplayer, get gold in any Knitted Knight Trial while carrying another Sackperson. Bronze
- Fun Multiplied – In multiplayer, complete a Teamwork Level. Bronze
- Capitalist – In multiplayer, snag the most Collectabells in a level 20 times. Bronze
- Savior – In multiplayer, save your fallen friends from certain doom! Silver
- Naturalist – Find all of Gerald’s secret spots. Silver
- Player’s Player – Find and pick up every fish, paintbrush and cocktail umbrella on your journey. Silver
- Amazing Ace – Ace 30 levels by completing them without dying. Silver
- Best Friends – In multiplayer mode, earn 10 Ace level goals. Silver
- Walk-in Wardrobe – Fill your wardrobe with 300 costume pieces. Silver
- Master of One – Get a golden level badge by completing all the Level Goals for a single level. Silver
- Multi-Master – Achieve all the level goals for 10 different levels. Silver
- Best Friends Forever – Teamed up to take down the Topsy Turver. Silver
- Wonderplan Workout – Mop up those last messy bits of Uproar that are lurking about. Gold
- Golden Boy – Earn Gold on the scoreboard in 50 different levels! Gold
- String it Together – Get a Gold on the Wonderplane’s ultimate challenge! Gold
[Source: PSNProfiles]