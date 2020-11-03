PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – November 3, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
*Links are for the listed region*
North American Update
November’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
- Bugsnax (PS5)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition (PS4)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4)
PSVR Games
- Ninja Legends $24.99
PS4 Games
- Allison’s Diary: Rebirth $9.99
- Axes $4.99
- Bus Driver Simulator $19.99
- Cube Raiders $6.99
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope $29.99
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan Bundle $49.99
- Faeria $19.99
- Faeria: Game + All DLC Bundle $89.99
- Faeria: Premium Bundle $59.99
- Family Mysteries 2: Echoes of Tomorrow $14.99
- Fishing Sim World: Bass Pro Shops Edition $39.99
- Jeopardy! PlayShow $24.99
- Legends of Ethernal $19.99
- Lunch A Palooza $19.99
- Mad Rat Dead $39.99
- Mastermind Bundle $35.99
- Mom Hid My Game! $4.99
- My Universe – School Teacher $29.99
- Ord. $4.99
- Re:Turn – One Way Trip $16.99
- SMITE x TMNT Plus Bundle $24.99
- Santa’s Xmas Adventure $8.99
- Star99 $9.99
- Sweet Witches $9.99
- Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! $29.99
- Umihara Kawase Fresh! $39.99
- VISAGE $34.99
- WATCH_DOGS COMPLETE EDITION $32.99
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition $99.99
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition $59.99
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition $119.99
- Wonder Blade $21.49
- World Cruise Story $13.99
- ZEN Triple RPG Bundle $59.99