Gun Media and IllFonic have announced that Friday the 13th: The Game will receive one final patch later this month, which will fix a number of issues alongside shutting the game’s dedicated servers down for good.

With the aforementioned update, development will officially come to an end. Those who wish to continue playing will be able to do so via peer-to-peer Quick Play and Private Matches. The database servers will also remain live until further notice, hosting player progression and unlocks.

Friday the 13th‘s forums will be locked and archived, and its social media presence will be scant. However, players can still check out the forums for useful information as well as visit troubleshooting resource JasonKillsBugs.com. The game will remain for sale and Double XP, CP, and Tape Drop Rates will be active indefinitely.

“All things must come to an end, eventually,” wrote Gun Media. “The team at Gun wants to thank each and every player and fan that has made Friday the 13th: The Game what it is today. We know this news is hard to hear, despite being inevitable. We appreciate each and every one of you.”

Friday the 13th‘s development was cut short when Gun Media ran into licensing and legal issues, barring it from adding any further content to the game. The team was forced to scrap DLC plans as a result.

Detailed patch notes for the November update will be released in due course. We’ll make sure to share those with our readers when we have them.

[Source: Gun Media]