Come next year, fans of The Witcher property will be able to add a new selection of figures to their collection. Toy manufacturer McFarlane Toys has announced plans to release a line of figures based on Netflix’s live-action The Witcher series. The line presently lacks a firm launch date. However, McFarlane’s announcement noted the figures will arrive sometime in 2021.

The manufacturer unveiled the news to fans in a Facebook post earlier this week. At present, there’s nothing to show for the line; however, McFarlane did share the following image to mark the collaboration.

Obviously, Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia will receive a figure. But without confirmation from McFarlane, it’s not clear which other characters will be similarly immortalized. It stands to reason, though, that the likes of Yennefer, Ciri, and Jaskier are shoo-ins.

Netflix’s The Witcher first debuted in December 2019. Out of the gate, viewers around the world streamed the series in record number. It grew so popular that even sales of CD Projekt RED’s The Witcher 3 received a major bump across all platforms.

The show’s second season is currently filming, with an unspecified launch date planned for 2021. Netflix hasn’t confirmed as much itself, but a WGA listing suggests a third run of the series is already greenlit. Interestingly, the streaming giant does have a couple of other big plans for the franchise. An anime film, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, is in the works, for example. In addition, Netflix recently announced The Witcher: Blood Origin, a live-action prequel series set 1,200 years before Geralt’s journey begins.

