Observer: System Redux is an enhanced version of Bloober Team’s Observer, and will launch exclusively on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S. On top of the technical improvements, System Redux will debut new story content. And, apparently, said content should add roughly 20 percent more gameplay to the overall experience.

In an interview with Wccftech, Project Manager Szymon Erdmanski answered a question concerning the number of gameplay hours that are being added to the title with new quests, secrets, and dialogue options. According to Erdmanski, the exact amount of extra playtime is wholly dependent on the player. As such, who explore every nook and cranny of System Redux are bound to get more out of it than those who “get straight to the point.” However, Bloober Team estimates “there is around 20 percent more gameplay than before,” Erdmanski revealed.

During the interview, Erdmanski also spoke on Observer’s new gameplay mechanics. The extras, he said, will specifically enhance investigations and general detective work. The Project Manager explained,

In Observer: System Redux, the protagonist will have a few new obstacles to overcome before finding evidence. For example, some computers will require decryption, others–repairing electrical circuits. If Dan doesn’t have legal access to some apartments, he will have to hack his way through the security system.

Erdmanski noted that because this is a horror experience, players can expect the new challenges to usher in a few fresh threats, too. This should especially feel notable on PS5 with DualSense, since the game takes advantage of the controller’s haptics and adaptive triggers.

Bloober Team plans to launch Observer: System Redux on each next-gen console’s respective release date. The sci-fi horror title hits the PS5 in North America on November 12th, then arrive in Europe on November 19th. System Redux will makes its way to Microsoft’s new Xbox consoles on November 10th.

[Source: Wccftech]