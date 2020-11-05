Now that the PlayStation 5’s DualSense is in people’s hands, folks are discovering little features that Sony hasn’t officially announced. One such feature that YouTuber John Glasscock has highlighted is a removable faceplate. That’s right, that black plate surrounding the thumbsticks comes off, suggesting that players will be able to customize that part of the controller. Glassock also pointed out that the lightbar can change colors.

Without further ado, check out a video demonstration from the YouTuber below.

Whether Sony plans to sell DualSense faceplates or not is anybody’s guess right now. However, it doesn’t look like the company will allow third parties to sell custom faceplates for the foreseeable future, as evidenced by the recent case involving ‘Customize My Plates.’ For those who missed it, Customize My Plates recently had to cease operations after it received a legal threat from Sony, forcing it to cancel all orders for custom PS5 faceplates.

“Sony’s lawyers told us it was their opinion that Sony’s intellectual property extended to the faceplates, and that if we continued to sell and distribute them in any country, we would end up in court,” said the seller. “This all came to light yesterday and we are now cancelling and refunding all faceplate orders worldwide… we are extremely disappointed about this but we have no other option.”

Regardless, being able to customize the DualSense with a faceplate of our choice is welcome.

The PS5 will release worldwide starting November 12th.

Will our readers opt for custom PS5 and DualSense faceplates?