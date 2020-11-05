Several weeks ago, NetherRealm Studios announced Kombat Pack 2 for Mortal Kombat 11. The fresh batch of characters includes the much-coveted Mileena, who fans can now see in action via a first-look gameplay trailer. Needless to say, she seems as brutal as ever.

Get your first glimpse at Mileena’s return to the arena in the trailer linked below:

Kombat Pack 2, which launches later this month, will also add Rain and Rambo to the roster. Interestingly, this new batch of content coincides with the advent of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. In MK11 Ultimate, players will gain access to the base game, Kombat Pack 1, Kombat Pack 2, and the Aftermath expansion.

All of this content will be packaged together for the price of $59.99 on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. In addition, NetherRealm has confirmed that a free upgrade path to next-gen is in place for current-gen copies. Free next-gen upgrades apply to fans who purchased previous versions of the fighting game, as well.

NetherRealm first released Mortal Kombat 11 in the spring of 2019. Kombat Pack 1 content began rolling out not too long thereafter in the form of Shang Tsung’s arrival. Since then, Nightwolf, Sindel, Terminator T-800, Joker, and Spawn have joined the roster. The Aftermath expansion released earlier this year, introducing new story content complete with a few twists and turns. We rated the story DLC an 8 out of 10 in our review. Perhaps its inclusion in the upcoming collection will give it even more value, since its rather pricey when purchased separately.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2 launches in just over a week on November 17th.