Remember that BenQ article which claimed that the PlayStation 5 will support 1440p? We now know why the electronics company ended up removing it. According to IGN Italy, the console won’t support native 1440p resolution.

The website claims that it received the information directly from a Sony representative. Since the article’s publication, several other outlets have contacted Sony for comment so we’ll continue to update our readers. However, it’s unlikely that anything will change here so don’t hold your breath.

The PS5 supports up to 8K resolution and 4K at 120 frames-per-second, provided you have a compatible TV (the console ships with a HDMI 2.1 cable). If you don’t have a fancy TV then fret not because you’ll be able to play in 1080p. However, you might want to drop plans for a fancy PC monitor. Worth noting that Xbox already supports 1440p.

The BenQ article in question got our hopes up because the PS4 Pro doesn’t support 1440p, much to some players’ disappointment. In hindsight, the company was just promoting one of its monitors for use with the PS5.

“If you’re interested in high frame rates, you may want to consider a good QHD gaming monitor, as 1440p will be supported by the PS5 with a higher likelihood of 120Hz in that resolution,” wrote BenQ. “Otherwise, if you want to enjoy PS5 gaming in their sweet spot settings, then 4K 60Hz is where it’s at, from open world to first person shooters.”

Is the lack of 1440p support a dealbreaker for our readers? Share your thoughts with us below.

[Source: IGN Italy via ResetEra]