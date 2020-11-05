Depending on the region in which you reside, PlayStation 5 will either release on November 12th or November 19th. There is one constant, however. All launch day purchases will only be available online. As such, customers should not camp out or line up in front of local retailers in hopes of buying the new hardware on release day. The only people who should show up at a brick and mortar store are those who previously secured a preorder.

Sid Shuman, Senior Director of Content Communications at SIE, confirmed as much in a recent PlayStation Blog post. Such a move, Shuman noted, is an effort on Sony’s part to keep players and retailer staff safe during COVID-19. Again, those who have not secured a preorder but want a PS5 will need to place orders via the online storefronts of retailers.

Customers who do have a preorder lined up may want to get in contact with their retailer to ask about safety protocols and potential appointment times for pick up. Considering that territories such as England are entering another lockdown phase, ironing out these details are of the utmost importance.

Hopefully, online purchases will prove a smoother affair compared to the preorder drama several weeks ago. We’ll see how it all pans out soon enough, though.

PlayStation 5 lands in the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. Sony’s new hardware will release in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa on November 19th.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]