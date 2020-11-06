Retail giant Best Buy has officially confirmed that it won’t stock the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in stores until 2021.

In a blog post explaining what its next steps are, Best Buy asked customers to keep an eye on its website for stock availability. Those who preordered can pick up their console of choice in store on launch day starting 9:00 am or at their confirmed appointment times (check with your local retailer for more on this).

Best Buy wrote:

If you haven’t preordered a new console yet, you still might be able to get your hands on one — but only on BestBuy.com. While our stores won’t have devices for purchase on launch day or throughout the holiday season, keep an eye on BestBuy.com, where they’ll be available for purchase as soon as we have them available. (This means there’s no need to camp out at your local store, just check back on BestBuy.com without leaving home!) And ordering online still lets you get your new console however you want — whether that’s through store pickup or contactless curbside.

This news came shortly after Sony confirmed that the PlayStation 5 will not be available for purchase in stores on launch day. Due to Covid-19, the company wants to avoid putting retail staff and customers at risk, knowing that there will be crowds of buyers rushing out to get their hands on the console.

“Please don’t plan on camping out or lining up at your local retailer on launch day in hopes of finding a PS5 console for purchase,” wrote Senior Director of Content Communications, Sid Shuman. “Be safe, stay home, and place your order online.”

[Source: Best Buy]