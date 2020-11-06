Remedy Entertainment and publisher 505 Games originally planned on launching Control Ultimate Edition later this year on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. However, the studio needs more time to further polish the experience, meaning the new version of Control won’t hit next-gen consoles until sometime in early 2021. As of writing, the companies have yet to specify a firm launch date.

In a brief Twitter post this morning, Remedy shared the news with fans. See the tweet in question linked below:

An update from the development team: Control Ultimate Edition will arrive on next generation platforms early 2021. We want the final quality of the game to be awesome, and so we need a bit more time to work on it. Thank you for your understanding and patience! — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) November 6, 2020

With Control Ultimate Edition, customers will receive the base game, all updates, and the two story expansions–The Foundation and AWE. Unfortunately, the discourse surrounding what’s otherwise an incredible bundle has been mired in controversy. While countless relatively recent releases will grant current-gen owners with access to free next-gen upgrades, Control doesn’t sit in a similar boat. The only way to get a free next-gen upgrade for the supernatural adventure is to own the Ultimate Edition on PS4/Xbox One. Therefore, fans who picked up a copy at launch in 2019 won’t get to take advantage of the upgrade path.

According to 505 Games, such an upgrade is impossible due to technical-related woes. This has since been disproven by owners of the Deluxe Edition on PS4. Still, 505 Games remains firm in its release plans.

Control Ultimate Edition is available to purchase now on the PS4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One platforms. The title is slated to hit next-gen hardware on an unspecified date in the early part of 2021.

[Source: Remedy Entertainment on Twitter]