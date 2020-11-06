Sony Interactive Entertainment and Gearbox Publishing have confirmed via a launch trailer that Godfall is console exclusive to the PlayStation 5 for six months.

After May 12th, 2021, Counterplay Games and Gearbox are free to publish the game on other consoles. Xbox Series X/S release is probably a lock. Whether Godfall will make its way to the Nintendo Switch or not remains to be seen.

Counterplay has been singing the PS5’s praises ever since Godfall was announced for Sony’s next-gen console. The developer specifically appreciated the DualSense controller as well as the PS5’s social features.

“Playing with the DualSense now, it’s incredible,” Counterplay told the Official PlayStation Magazine. “You can actually, almost in a way, imagine that you can sculpt and shape the vibration and the sensations, being able to create a game or a world where it feels completely dynamic and living, and that is reacting to you.”

The studio also said that the PS5’s “near-instant” load times will ensure that players get right back into battle should they fall.

“If you fall in combat, get right back up with near instant loading times,” said Counterplay. “We built Godfall to challenge players, and you likely won’t conquer every encounter on your first attempt. We want to ensure that death never feels like a punishment to players but instead becomes an opportunity to learn and grow as a Valorian Knight.”

Players will also be able to quickly enter elemental realms.

Godfall will release for the PS5 on November 12th. The game will also be available on PC.