As previously reported, the PlayStation 5 comes with a nifty feature that allows players to tune a number of game settings through the console’s system and apply them to all supported titles by default. This means that each time you boot up a supported game, the PS5 will apply your preferred settings automatically, saving you the hassle of repeatedly doing the same thing manually via the in-game menu.

Sony has now released a video guide that explains how PS5 presets work and what options the feature entails.

Here’s what you can select through the system menu:

Difficulty

Performance Mode or Resolution Mode

First-Person View

Third-Person View

Subtitles and Audio

Within first-person and third-person view options, players will be asked if they want to invert the y-axis and/or x-axis. For those who are unsure, Sony has a helpful little clip playing on the side that clearly demonstrates what the axis inversions do.

“The selected settings will be applied differently depending on the game,” reads a note on screen. This is quite understandable because even difficulty settings can vary between games. However, having features like subtitles turned on by default is great and will save time spent fiddling with in-game menus.

PS5 presets are part of the console’s many accessibility features. Sony previously said that it has “a passion to work towards improving accessibility within our products and services and within our company.” “The game community is as passionate about accessibility as our development teams,” wrote Sony.

