Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales includes a tribute to popular Black Lives Matter movement that significantly picked up steam this year following the death of George Floyd.

As Kotaku first reported, players come across a massive BLM mural once they complete a series of side quests in which Spider-Man is tasked with helping people in New York, especially Harlem. Once the quest line is completed, players unlock a black and yellow ‘Uptown Pride’ suit, which is gifted during a cutscene with the BLM mural pictured in the background.

The horrific nature of Floyd’s death back in May sparked a rare show of solidarity from not just the general public but also corporations and institutions around the globe. The games industry was no exception, with major developers and publishers banding together to show their support for BLM.

For its part, Sony postponed its highly-anticipated PlayStation 5 reveal event and pledged to do more to combat racism. “While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard,” the company said in a statement. Insomniac Games joined the movement as well. “We will not stop speaking out for what is right,” wrote the developer. “We are listening too, and doing our part to condemn acts of racism, injustice, and intolerance.”

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on November 12th.

[Source: Kotaku via GamesRadar]

