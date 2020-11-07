Now that reviewers and members of the press have their hands on the PlayStation 5 and have spent a significant amount of time testing the console, a number of things have come to light – both good and bad – that you’ll want to keep in mind when making your purchase.

As we explained yesterday, the PS5 has 667.2 GB of usable storage space on its SSD and storage expansions won’t be supported at launch. Unfortunately, you will not be able to transfer your PS5 games to an external hard drive either. Should you run out of space, you’ll need to delete and redownload your PS5 games. Folks over at Polygon have now made another discovery: unlike the PS4, the PS5 apparently doesn’t allow us to transfer our PS5 save files to a USB drive.

What this means is that you’ll need to keep your PS5 save files on your console’s drive. Now, if you’ve experienced corrupted saves in the past, you know just how painful and heartbreaking that is so backing up your save files religiously should come naturally to you. In case of your PS5 saves, your only option is to pay for PS Plus and use cloud storage to back up your data.

This is a bit of a bummer. I can’t remember the last time I paid for PS Plus; I haven’t played a multiplayer game since Overwatch years ago, and couldn’t care less about the monthly games. Having to pay just to back up save data is certainly a letdown.

However, it’s worth noting that the PS5 does come with a system backup and restore feature, which allows you to back up games, apps, and data onto a USB. The problem is that this is more of a recovery function akin to computer backup/recovery functions. It’s not feasible to use this for regular game saves.

Here’s hoping Sony has USB backup feature ready to go live in a future firmware update.

[Source: Polygon]