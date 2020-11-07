Rockstar Games has detailed its backwards compatibility plans for a number of games including Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2, and L.A. Noire.

Despite the availability of an enhanced version of GTA V for the PlayStation 5, players will be able to play the PlayStation 4 version of the game. PS Plus members will continue to receive GTA$1,000,000 each month they play GTA Online on the PS4 until the PS5 version launches in 2021. You’ll also be able to play Red Dead Redemption 2, the recent PS4 version of L.A. Noire, and PS VR’s L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files via backwards compatibility.

As usual, those who own the aforementioned games on disc will have to insert the discs into their PS5 to be able to play. Those who own digital copies will be able to download the games provided that they use the same PSN account that the licenses are tied to.

All your data can be carried over so you won’t miss a thing. You can transfer save files as well as full games wirelessly, via LAN cables, or with USB storage. You can also transfer your cloud saves. Additionally, Rockstar confirmed that all your “progress and accomplishments” will carry over. This presumably includes your trophies.

Here’s a list of all the other Rockstar Games titles that PlayStation players can carry over:

Bully

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Manhunt

Max Payne

Red Dead Revolver

The Warriors

For more information, head over to Rockstar’s website.