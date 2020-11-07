Insomniac Games has revealed a list of accessibility features for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, including a Chase Assist option, QTE auto complete, and the ability to fire up to three webs at once.
The full list of features is as follows:
- QTE Auto Complete – Auto advance all QTE sequences without button presses
- Change Button Taps to Hold
- Web-Shooter Burst – Enable firing up to three webs at once
- Swing/Parkour Mode – Sets swinging and parkour to a toggle or a button hold
- Chase Assist – Chase targets’ top movement speed is lowered so there is a longer window before the target escapes. Automatically attaches to the chase target when within range. Press [R3] to automatically turn the camera towards the chase target
- Venom Mode – Sets Venom Activation to a toggle or a button hold
- Enhanced Auto Aim – Snap onto targets with greater ease while in aim mode
- Increased Dodge Window – Increases the dodge window time
- Controller Remapping – Fully Customize your control scheme or choose between presets. Up to two inputs (Default D-Pad Left & Right) can be individually mapped to moves that normally require multiple button presses
- Explicit Puzzle Hints – Enable explicit puzzle hints during puzzle segments
- Accessibility Vibration – Enable additional vibration to assist with auditory and visual gameplay elements
- Invert Camera up/down. Invert Camera left/right
- Adaptive Triggers (PS5) – When enabled allows the [R2] and [L2] buttons to dynamically change resistance during traversal actions
- Camera Follow – Automatically rotate the camera behind Spider-Man while swinging
- Combat Camera – Automatically rotates the camera to assist with keeping enemies in view
- Look at Waypoint – Automatically turns the camera towards the objective waypoint
- Control Hints – Control hints are displayed on the bottom left corner of the HUD
- Mini-Map – Display the mini-map on the bottom right corner of the HUD
- Crime Notifications – Display crime notifications on the right side of the HUD
- UI Parallaxing – When turned off HUD and Pause Menu elements stay in place on the screen
- Icon and Prompt Size – Set the size for in-word waypoints, icons, and prompts
- HUD Background – Enable a contrasting background for the HUD
- Subtitles – Display Subtitles for spoken dialogue
- Subtitle Size – Adjust the size of the subtitles
- Subtitle Background – Enable a background for subtitles for improved readability
- Subtitle Color – Set the text color for subtitles
- Subtitles Speaker Color – Set the speaker name color for subtitles
- English VO – Use English Dialogue audio instead of system language if your system language is set to a SKU supported language
- Controller Speaker – Allow certain sounds to play through the controller speaker
- Narrated ASL – Enable narration of subtitled American Sign Language Lines
- JJJ Podcast – Automatically play JJJ Podcasts
- Danika Podcast – Automatically play Danika Podcasts
- HDR – Enable high Dynamic Range. Only available on compatible TVs
- High Visibility Spider-Sense – Enable a high contrast Spider-Sense effect
- Contrast Options – Enables various shaders and high contrast options to help with visibility. Use presets or customize each setting individually. Including solid single colors on the hero, allies, enemies, etc
Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on November 12th.
[Source: Insomniac Games]