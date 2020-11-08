Ubisoft has detailed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s day-one patch and revealed the game’s size for each platform.

Unlike recent AAA games, Valhalla comes with a reasonable file size of 45 GB on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Its day-one patch doesn’t seem significant either; it addresses some bugs and performance issues, and adds localized audio packs and Codex.

Patch notes for version 1.0.2 are as follows:

GAME IMPROVEMENTS:

Fine-tuned the balancing of the game

Addressed various quest-related nuisances

Improved performance and stability

Miscellaneous bug fixes

CONTENT:

Added additional localized audio packs. Availability differs per region, consult our article for supported languages to get a full breakdown.

The Codex: We're excited to reveal that the beloved Animus Database will return with Assassin's Creed Valhalla as "Codex". The Codex has two parts, the Database & Tutorials.

Database

The Database provides information about the world and its people

Tutorials

Tutorials provides insights on everything you have learned so far

Valhalla sounds like an extensive game on its own, but those hungry for more content will be able to grab two expansion packs in Spring and Summer 2021. Wrath of the Druids will take players to Ireland to “unravel the mysteries of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult, tracking and discovering their members,” and The Siege of Paris will give players “the chance to relive the most ambitious battle in Viking History with key historical figures of war-torn Frankia.”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be available starting November 10th. Stay tuned for our review of the game, which will be out soon.

[Source: Ubisoft]