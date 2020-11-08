Sony released a 12-minute long State of Play presentation for Demon’s Souls over the weekend, in which SIE Worldwide Studios’ creative director Gavin Moore shared development and gameplay insight.

The video focuses on Demon’s Souls‘ single-player experience, leaving players to discover asynchronous and synchronous multiplayer features “that make Demon’s Souls so adored among fans.”

Without further ado, check out the presentation below:

“Demon’s Souls went on to become a beloved and genre-defining action-RPG for PlayStation 3,” Moore wrote on the PlayStation Blog. “The game’s unique gameplay systems, harrowing yet rewarding difficulty, and unforgettable world building made it a hit with fans and critics alike, and many of its innovations can still be felt in gaming today. If you’ve never endured the Valley of Defilement, faced the intimidating Penetrator boss, or rolled credits on this truly mind-bending story, let us simply say: you are in for a treat.”

Alongside stunning visuals and fast loading, Demon’s Souls will come with the following features on the PS5:

Haptic feedback: With haptics, the power of Demon’s Souls is in your hands, allowing you to feel the energy as you cast dark spells and bright miracles. Hold on tight as you experience the true power of terrifying bosses and demons, where clashes are enhanced by haptics technology.

Tempest 3D AudioTech on compatible headphones: Immersive 3D Audio brings the horrors that lurk around each corner of Demon's Souls to life. Hear your enemies sneak up behind you, and pinpoint fireballs and arrows as they sail towards your head. 3D Audio immerses you in not just the gameplay, but enhances the world's believability, along with your own fears and trepidations…

Demon’s Souls remake will release on November 12th. Stay tuned for our review.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]