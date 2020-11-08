In case you missed the announcement yesterday, BioWare officially confirmed the existence of the long-rumored Mass Effect Legendary Edition and revealed that a new Mass Effect game is currently in development.

After months of speculations, we expected to hear something over the weekend and BioWare delivered. The developer acknowledged that it struggled to keep the remaster a secret but is excited to announce it regardless.

Confirming previous reports, BioWare said that the Legendary Edition will include single-player content and DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3. All promo weapons, armors, and packs will be remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.

“For many months now, our team at BioWare has been hard at work updating the textures, shaders, models, effects, and technical features of three enormous games,” wrote BioWare. “Our goal was not to remake or reimagine the original games, but to modernize the experience so that fans and new players can experience the original work in its best possible form. It’s been amazing to see the adventures of Commander Shepard take on new life in super-sharp resolution, faster framerates, and beautiful visual enhancements.”

In addition to the above, BioWare veterans have been working on a new Mass Effect. The game is in early stages of development so it’ll be a while before we get any details.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will release in Spring 2021 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It’ll also be compatible with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and will feature enhancements for the next-gen consoles.

[Source: BioWare]