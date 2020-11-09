In September, developer Behaviour Interactive announced plans to bring next-gen versions of Dead by Daylight to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. At the time, the studio could only confirm a holiday release, but has since revealed both consoles will receive the upgrade on their respective launch dates.

The next-gen upgrade will be available for free to those who already own a copy of the multiplayer horror title on current-gen platforms. In addition, players can expect all of their previous progression data to transfer from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X|S. Cross-play support is also making the leap to next-gen.

On the new hardware, Dead by Daylight will run 4K resolution and 60 frames per second. The “Realm Beyond” graphical updates are not going anywhere either, since Behaviour Interactive continues to overhaul the game. These changes started rolling out on September 8th and will remain ongoing for the next several months, overhauling animations, characters, maps, and visual effects, all in an effort to further immerse players in the experience.

Check out Dead by Daylight’s PS5 launch trailer in the video below:

Dead by Daylight originally launched on PC in the summer of 2016, followed by a PS4 and Xbox One release in June 2017. Nintendo Switch players have had access to the asymmetrical multiplayer title since September 2019. Behaviour regularly updates the horror experience with new content, some of which comes in the form of horror icons like Ghostface and Freddy Krueger.

Microsoft’s newest hardware hits stores tomorrow, November 10th. PlayStation 5 launches in North America later in the week on November 12th, then rolls out in Europe next Thursday on November 19th.

[Source: Behaviour Interactive via Gematsu]