Demon’s Souls remake’s PlayStation 5 trophy list is out, revealing a good chunk of story-related trophies, some multiplayer trophies, and the usual collectible hunt.

Without further ado, check out the full list below. If you’re worried about spoilers, X out now.

Platinum Trophy

Slayer of Trophies: All Trophies Obtained

Gold Trophies

Seekest soul power : Embrace the power of the Old One

: Embrace the power of the Old One Legacy of the Kings : Obtain the Northern Regalia

: Obtain the Northern Regalia Sage’s Trophy : All Magic Spells Obtained

: All Magic Spells Obtained Saint’s Trophy : All Miracles Obtained

: All Miracles Obtained King of Rings: All Rings Obtained

Silver Trophies

Return to Form : Help a player vanquish a boss

: Help a player vanquish a boss Unwelcome Guest : Vanquish a player as an invader

: Vanquish a player as an invader One Shall Fall : Vanquish the Tower Knight without killing any archers

: Vanquish the Tower Knight without killing any archers Time for Rolling : Cross the walkway through the Idol’s volleys of arrows

: Cross the walkway through the Idol’s volleys of arrows Not Fooled : Vanquish the Fool’s Idol without hitting any clones

: Vanquish the Fool’s Idol without hitting any clones One Shall Stand : Vanquish Adjudicator without having him fall down

: Vanquish Adjudicator without having him fall down May you be unharmed : Vanquish Maiden Astraea without killing Garl Vinland

: Vanquish Maiden Astraea without killing Garl Vinland Worthy of the Sword: Deliver Makoto to Satsuki

Deliver Makoto to Satsuki One of the few: Obtain Istarelle

Bronze Trophies

Phalanx’s Trophy : Slayer of Demon “Phalanx”

: Slayer of Demon “Phalanx” Tower Knight’s Trophy : Slayer of Demon “Tower Knight”

: Slayer of Demon “Tower Knight” Penetrator’s Trophy : Slayer of Demon “Penetrator”

: Slayer of Demon “Penetrator” False King’s Trophy : Slayer of Demon “False King”

: Slayer of Demon “False King” Armor Spider’s Trophy : Slayer of Demon “Armor Spider”

: Slayer of Demon “Armor Spider” Flamelurker’s Trophy : Slayer of Demon “Flamelurker”

: Slayer of Demon “Flamelurker” Dragon God’s Trophy : Slayer of Demon “Dragon God”

: Slayer of Demon “Dragon God” Fool’s Idol’s Trophy : Slayer of Demon “Fool’s Idol”

: Slayer of Demon “Fool’s Idol” Maneater’s Trophy : Slayer of Demon “Maneater”

: Slayer of Demon “Maneater” Old Monk’s Trophy : Slayer of the Demon “Old Monk”

: Slayer of the Demon “Old Monk” Adjudicator’s Trophy : Slayer of the Demon “Adjudicator”

: Slayer of the Demon “Adjudicator” Old Hero’s Trophy : Slayer of the Demon “Old Hero”

: Slayer of the Demon “Old Hero” Storm King’s Trophy : Slayer of the Demon “Storm King”

: Slayer of the Demon “Storm King” Leechmonger’s Trophy : Slayer of the Demon “Leechmonger”

: Slayer of the Demon “Leechmonger” Dirty Colossus’ Trophy : Slayer of the Demon “Dirty Colossus”

: Slayer of the Demon “Dirty Colossus” Maiden Astraea’s Trophy : Slayer of the Demon “Maiden Astraea”

: Slayer of the Demon “Maiden Astraea” Brother-in-Arms : Vanquish Penetrator with Biorr

: Vanquish Penetrator with Biorr Fists of Legend : Vanquish Dragon God with the Hands of God

: Vanquish Dragon God with the Hands of God A Dash of Sage : Rescue Sage Freke the Visionary

: Rescue Sage Freke the Visionary Umbasa : Rescue Saint Urbain

: Rescue Saint Urbain Road to Possibilities : Give the Searing Demon Soul to Blacksmith Ed

: Give the Searing Demon Soul to Blacksmith Ed Witch in the Tower: Rescue Yuria the Witch

Demon’s Souls remake will release on November 12th.

[Source: GameRant]