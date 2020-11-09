PSLS  •  News  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Demon’s Souls PS5 Trophies Will Have Players Obtaining All Magic Spells, Miracles, and Rings (Spoilers)

demons souls ps5 exclusive

Demon’s Souls remake’s PlayStation 5 trophy list is out, revealing a good chunk of story-related trophies, some multiplayer trophies, and the usual collectible hunt.

Without further ado, check out the full list below. If you’re worried about spoilers, X out now.

Platinum Trophy

  • Slayer of Trophies: All Trophies Obtained

Gold Trophies

  • Seekest soul power: Embrace the power of the Old One
  • Legacy of the Kings: Obtain the Northern Regalia
  • Sage’s Trophy: All Magic Spells Obtained
  • Saint’s Trophy: All Miracles Obtained
  • King of Rings: All Rings Obtained

Silver Trophies

  • Return to Form: Help a player vanquish a boss
  • Unwelcome Guest: Vanquish a player as an invader
  • One Shall Fall: Vanquish the Tower Knight without killing any archers
  • Time for Rolling: Cross the walkway through the Idol’s volleys of arrows
  • Not Fooled: Vanquish the Fool’s Idol without hitting any clones
  • One Shall Stand: Vanquish Adjudicator without having him fall down
  • May you be unharmed: Vanquish Maiden Astraea without killing Garl Vinland
  • Worthy of the Sword: Deliver Makoto to Satsuki
  • One of the few: Obtain Istarelle

Bronze Trophies

  • Phalanx’s Trophy: Slayer of Demon “Phalanx”
  • Tower Knight’s Trophy: Slayer of Demon “Tower Knight”
  • Penetrator’s Trophy: Slayer of Demon “Penetrator”
  • False King’s Trophy: Slayer of Demon “False King”
  • Armor Spider’s Trophy: Slayer of Demon “Armor Spider”
  • Flamelurker’s Trophy: Slayer of Demon “Flamelurker”
  • Dragon God’s Trophy: Slayer of Demon “Dragon God”
  • Fool’s Idol’s Trophy: Slayer of Demon “Fool’s Idol”
  • Maneater’s Trophy: Slayer of Demon “Maneater”
  • Old Monk’s Trophy: Slayer of the Demon “Old Monk”
  • Adjudicator’s Trophy: Slayer of the Demon “Adjudicator”
  • Old Hero’s Trophy: Slayer of the Demon “Old Hero”
  • Storm King’s Trophy: Slayer of the Demon “Storm King”
  • Leechmonger’s Trophy: Slayer of the Demon “Leechmonger”
  • Dirty Colossus’ Trophy: Slayer of the Demon “Dirty Colossus”
  • Maiden Astraea’s Trophy: Slayer of the Demon “Maiden Astraea”
  • Brother-in-Arms: Vanquish Penetrator with Biorr
  • Fists of Legend: Vanquish Dragon God with the Hands of God
  • A Dash of Sage: Rescue Sage Freke the Visionary
  • Umbasa: Rescue Saint Urbain
  • Road to Possibilities: Give the Searing Demon Soul to Blacksmith Ed
  • Witch in the Tower: Rescue Yuria the Witch

Demon’s Souls remake will release on November 12th.

