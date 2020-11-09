Demon’s Souls remake’s PlayStation 5 trophy list is out, revealing a good chunk of story-related trophies, some multiplayer trophies, and the usual collectible hunt.
Without further ado, check out the full list below. If you’re worried about spoilers, X out now.
Platinum Trophy
- Slayer of Trophies: All Trophies Obtained
Gold Trophies
- Seekest soul power: Embrace the power of the Old One
- Legacy of the Kings: Obtain the Northern Regalia
- Sage’s Trophy: All Magic Spells Obtained
- Saint’s Trophy: All Miracles Obtained
- King of Rings: All Rings Obtained
Silver Trophies
- Return to Form: Help a player vanquish a boss
- Unwelcome Guest: Vanquish a player as an invader
- One Shall Fall: Vanquish the Tower Knight without killing any archers
- Time for Rolling: Cross the walkway through the Idol’s volleys of arrows
- Not Fooled: Vanquish the Fool’s Idol without hitting any clones
- One Shall Stand: Vanquish Adjudicator without having him fall down
- May you be unharmed: Vanquish Maiden Astraea without killing Garl Vinland
- Worthy of the Sword: Deliver Makoto to Satsuki
- One of the few: Obtain Istarelle
Bronze Trophies
- Phalanx’s Trophy: Slayer of Demon “Phalanx”
- Tower Knight’s Trophy: Slayer of Demon “Tower Knight”
- Penetrator’s Trophy: Slayer of Demon “Penetrator”
- False King’s Trophy: Slayer of Demon “False King”
- Armor Spider’s Trophy: Slayer of Demon “Armor Spider”
- Flamelurker’s Trophy: Slayer of Demon “Flamelurker”
- Dragon God’s Trophy: Slayer of Demon “Dragon God”
- Fool’s Idol’s Trophy: Slayer of Demon “Fool’s Idol”
- Maneater’s Trophy: Slayer of Demon “Maneater”
- Old Monk’s Trophy: Slayer of the Demon “Old Monk”
- Adjudicator’s Trophy: Slayer of the Demon “Adjudicator”
- Old Hero’s Trophy: Slayer of the Demon “Old Hero”
- Storm King’s Trophy: Slayer of the Demon “Storm King”
- Leechmonger’s Trophy: Slayer of the Demon “Leechmonger”
- Dirty Colossus’ Trophy: Slayer of the Demon “Dirty Colossus”
- Maiden Astraea’s Trophy: Slayer of the Demon “Maiden Astraea”
- Brother-in-Arms: Vanquish Penetrator with Biorr
- Fists of Legend: Vanquish Dragon God with the Hands of God
- A Dash of Sage: Rescue Sage Freke the Visionary
- Umbasa: Rescue Saint Urbain
- Road to Possibilities: Give the Searing Demon Soul to Blacksmith Ed
- Witch in the Tower: Rescue Yuria the Witch
Demon’s Souls remake will release on November 12th.
