GameStop won’t open in the United States on Thanksgiving Day; however, in-store shopping is on for Black Friday. As such, the retailer has released a Black Friday ad, informing potential customers of all the forthcoming deals. Most interesting is confirmation that GameStop will have stock available for next-gen consoles on Black Friday. And, yes, in-store pick ups are an option.

There does exist one notable catch, though. According to the ad’s fine print, that stock includes “a minimum of two PlayStation 5 and two Xbox Series X consoles at store opening.” This is per store, by the way, and each customer will only get to purchase one console. The ad doesn’t specify a maximum number, which will most likely vary per store location.

Twitter user Wario64 shared screenshots of the ad in the post linked below. (Details about PS5/Xbox Series X feature in the first screenshot on the top-left.)

GameStop will have limited stock of PS5/XSX available in-stores only for Black Friday. Minimum quantity of two https://t.co/qJrNRv1JlQ — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 9, 2020

This probably isn’t the best idea given the ongoing pandemic and recent surge in infections, especially on Black Friday. Interestingly, such a move completely flies in the face of Sony’s recent announcement that retailers will only sell PS5 online come launch day, though Black Friday does fall a few weeks after launch. Thus, fans who haven’t secured a preorder are advised to purchase their new hardware online on November 12th/November 19th. That GameStop plans to let customers line up for a minimum of four next-gen consoles per store on the busiest shopping day of the year during a pandemic is… very much a GameStop move.

The rest of the retailer’s Black Friday deals seem promising, though. Watch Dogs: Legion is being marked down to $33 on next-gen. Players can pick up NBA 2K21, FIFA 21, and Marvel’s Avengers for $27 apiece on PS4. And $30 each for THPS 1 +2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and Mafia: Definitive Edition isn’t half bad.

[Source: GameStop via Wario64 on Twitter]