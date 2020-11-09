The trophy list for PlayStation 5 launch title Godfall is out, revealing what looks like a time-consuming Platinum.
We can see a couple of story-related trophies, which require defeating specific bosses. Then, there are what looks like grindy trophies, which require players to do things like defeat 2,000 enemies and defeat 200 each of different enemy types. Check out the full list below. X out if you don’t want spoilers.
Highlord of Aperion (Platinum)
Earn all available Trophies for Godfall
Solaris (Bronze)
Defeat Solaris
Zamora (Bronze)
Defeat Zamora
Lunara (Bronze)
Defeat Lunara
Grieves Sunsteel (Bronze)
Defeat Grieves Sunsteel
Gilden Knight (Bronze)
Defeat Gilden Knight
Macros (Gold)
Defeat Macros
Slayer (Silver)
Defeat 2000 enemies
Salt the Earth (Bronze)
Defeat 200 Vargul
Shatter the Bastions (Bronze)
Defeat 200 Crimson Wind
End the Deep Ones (Bronze)
Defeat 200 Abyssian
Pierce the Heavens (Bronze)
Defeat 200 Nyak
Punish the Traitors (Bronze)
Defeat 200 Blacktide
Master of Elements (Bronze)
Inflict an Ailment 300 times
Disciple of Alaz (Bronze)
Ignite an enemy 100 times
Frost Brand (Bronze)
Chill an enemy 100 times
Stormbringer (Bronze)
Shock an enemy 100 times
Child of the Earth (Bronze)
Poison an enemy 100 times
The Razor’s Edge (Bronze)
Bleed an enemy 100 times
Kosmera’s Embrace (Bronze)
Curse an enemy 100 times
Ultimate Warrior (Bronze)
Activate Archon Fury 40 times
Shield Captain (Bronze)
Hit an enemy with Shield Throw 200 times
Archon of War (Bronze)
Perform 100 Takedowns
Versatile Warrior (Bronze)
Perform a Polarity Shockwave 100 times
Dervish (Bronze)
Activate Inner Focus 100 times
Dragoon (Bronze)
Perform a Polearm Weapon Technique 100 times
Sword Saint (Bronze)
Perform a Longsword Weapon Technique 100 times
Berserker (Bronze)
Perform a Greatsword Weapon Technique 100 times
Earthshaker (Bronze)
Perform a Warhammer Weapon Technique 100 times
Defender (Silver)
Parry 100 attacks
Deflector (Silver)
Parry 30 projectiles
Soul Reaper (Silver)
Soulshatter an enemy 500 times
S-Rank Duelist (Silver)
Hit 200 enemy Weakpoints
Assassin (Silver)
Perform 40 Deathblows
Egalitarian (Silver)
Defeat 75 Elite Enemies
Hunter (Silver)
Defeat 40 Mid-Bosses
Armor of the Gods (Bronze)
Pick up 30 Valorplate Cores from Fallen Soldiers
Scavenger (Bronze)
Pick up 250 pieces of equipment
Awakening (Bronze)
Pick up a legendary piece of equipment
Gold, Silver, and… (Bronze)
Pick up 100,000 electrum
Raider (Bronze)
Open 50 chests
Gatherer (Bronze)
Collect from 50 Motherlodes
Geared Up (Bronze)
Pick up 5 legendary pieces of equipmen
Keymaker (Bronze)
Earn 200 Keys in Tower of Trials
Rise Up (Silver)
Reach trial 10 in the Ascended Tower of Trials
Ascendant (Gold)
Reach trial 50 in the Ascended Tower of Trials
Godfall will release on November 12th.
[Source: PSU]