The trophy list for PlayStation 5 launch title Godfall is out, revealing what looks like a time-consuming Platinum.

We can see a couple of story-related trophies, which require defeating specific bosses. Then, there are what looks like grindy trophies, which require players to do things like defeat 2,000 enemies and defeat 200 each of different enemy types. Check out the full list below. X out if you don’t want spoilers.

Highlord of Aperion (Platinum)

Earn all available Trophies for Godfall

Solaris (Bronze)

Defeat Solaris

Zamora (Bronze)

Defeat Zamora

Lunara (Bronze)

Defeat Lunara

Grieves Sunsteel (Bronze)

Defeat Grieves Sunsteel

Gilden Knight (Bronze)

Defeat Gilden Knight

Macros (Gold)

Defeat Macros

Slayer (Silver)

Defeat 2000 enemies

Salt the Earth (Bronze)

Defeat 200 Vargul

Shatter the Bastions (Bronze)

Defeat 200 Crimson Wind

End the Deep Ones (Bronze)

Defeat 200 Abyssian

Pierce the Heavens (Bronze)

Defeat 200 Nyak

Punish the Traitors (Bronze)

Defeat 200 Blacktide

Master of Elements (Bronze)

Inflict an Ailment 300 times

Disciple of Alaz (Bronze)

Ignite an enemy 100 times

Frost Brand (Bronze)

Chill an enemy 100 times

Stormbringer (Bronze)

Shock an enemy 100 times

Child of the Earth (Bronze)

Poison an enemy 100 times

The Razor’s Edge (Bronze)

Bleed an enemy 100 times

Kosmera’s Embrace (Bronze)

Curse an enemy 100 times

Ultimate Warrior (Bronze)

Activate Archon Fury 40 times

Shield Captain (Bronze)

Hit an enemy with Shield Throw 200 times

Archon of War (Bronze)

Perform 100 Takedowns

Versatile Warrior (Bronze)

Perform a Polarity Shockwave 100 times

Dervish (Bronze)

Activate Inner Focus 100 times

Dragoon (Bronze)

Perform a Polearm Weapon Technique 100 times

Sword Saint (Bronze)

Perform a Longsword Weapon Technique 100 times

Berserker (Bronze)

Perform a Greatsword Weapon Technique 100 times

Earthshaker (Bronze)

Perform a Warhammer Weapon Technique 100 times

Defender (Silver)

Parry 100 attacks

Deflector (Silver)

Parry 30 projectiles

Soul Reaper (Silver)

Soulshatter an enemy 500 times

S-Rank Duelist (Silver)

Hit 200 enemy Weakpoints

Assassin (Silver)

Perform 40 Deathblows

Egalitarian (Silver)

Defeat 75 Elite Enemies

Hunter (Silver)

Defeat 40 Mid-Bosses

Armor of the Gods (Bronze)

Pick up 30 Valorplate Cores from Fallen Soldiers

Scavenger (Bronze)

Pick up 250 pieces of equipment

Awakening (Bronze)

Pick up a legendary piece of equipment

Gold, Silver, and… (Bronze)

Pick up 100,000 electrum

Raider (Bronze)

Open 50 chests

Gatherer (Bronze)

Collect from 50 Motherlodes

Geared Up (Bronze)

Pick up 5 legendary pieces of equipmen

Keymaker (Bronze)

Earn 200 Keys in Tower of Trials

Rise Up (Silver)

Reach trial 10 in the Ascended Tower of Trials

Ascendant (Gold)

Reach trial 50 in the Ascended Tower of Trials

Godfall will release on November 12th.

[Source: PSU]