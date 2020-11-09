The hype surrounding Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and the upcoming Miles Morales release is unmistakable. Yet, the inability to transfer save data from Spider-Man PS4 to the PS5 remaster disappointed more than a fair share of fans. Insomniac Games aims to remedy this in the coming weeks, though. Sometime around Thanksgiving in the US (November 26th), an update should go live that lets players export their Spider-Man PS4 to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PS5. In addition, the update in question will add the remaster’s new suits to the PS4 version.

To the delight of many a fan, Insomniac Games announced the good news in a Twitter post. Check it out in the tweet linked below:

We have heard you – in an upcoming update for #SpiderManPS4, we will add the ability to export your save to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. This update will also add the three new suits from Remastered to the PS4 game. We expect to bring you this update around Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/EqoKnto3FV — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 9, 2020

For now, the only way to purchase Spider-Man Remastered is by getting a copy of Miles Morales‘ Ultimate Edition on PS5. Those who want to buy the remaster at a later time must own Miles Morales on PS5 and be willing to pay for a $20 upgrade pack.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales hits the PS4 and PS5 later this week on November 12th. The title’s review embargo lifted last week and the general consensus is a positive one. Our review awarded Insomniac’s latest adventure a 10 out of 10, praising the story and rebalanced open-world approach.

[Source: Insomniac Games on Twitter]