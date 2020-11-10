Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead from developer ClockStone Software and publisher Headup Games is nearly upon one. The physics-based puzzle title comes to the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android, and iOS next week on November 19th. A PlayStation 5 version is slated to follow “soon after,” but a specific due date presently remains under wraps.

As is often the case, a brand-new trailer accompanied the release date news. Check it out in the video linked below:

AMC’s The Walking Dead meets Bridge Constructor in what appears to be a unique puzzle experience. Players will team up with a few fan-favorite characters, such as Daryl Dixon, Michonne and Eugene, and in doing so lead a group of survivors who must combat walker hordes and a hostile community of humans. Apparently, Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead will also feature a “captivating plot” that introduces several new characters to the undead-infested world.

Building bridges, elaborate constructions, and lethal traps is a core part of the game’s charm, which will see players make their way across ruined structures and desolate landscapes. Funny walker ragdoll physics should additionally make the experience all the more worthwhile for fans of both The Walking Dead TV series and Bridge Constructor.

ClockStone and Headup announced the project this summer during gamescom: Opening Night Live with a live-action trailer. Fortunately, fans don’t have to wait too much longer to get their hands on it.

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead hits PlayStation 4 next week on November 19th. A PS5 version is scheduled to launch on an unspecified date soon thereafter.

[Source: Headup Games via Gematsu]