MiHoYo’s free-to-play hit Genshin Impact will make its way to the PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility. Players shouldn’t anticipate an exactly one-to-one experience between the PS4 and PS5 versions, though. Most notably a frame rate boost is on the cards for the latter device. As such, the action-RPG will run at an impressive 60 frames per second on Sony’s new console.

In a recent PS Blog post, miHoYo’s Product Marketing and Brand Manager, Jason Chuang, revealed the team has been hard at work on guaranteeing Genshin Impact “will be fully backward compatible” on PlayStation 5. Thus, a compatibility update is rolling out with Version 1.1, which hit PS4 today. Said update will usher in 60FPS gameplay for the PS5 version, in addition to what Chuang noted were “other great features currently supported in the PS4 version.”

Beyond the compatibility update for PS5, Genshin Impact’s Version 1.1 introduces a whole host of other extras. For example, new characters and events are entering the fray. With regards to the characters, there are four in total, each of which boasts new skills and unique personality traits.

The four newbies include: a bartender named Diona, Xinyan whose all about pyro skills, the hydro-centric Childe, and Zhongli–Wangsheng Funeral Parlor consultant. In exploring new events, players will come go head-to-head against previously unseen foes and new battles.

For a closer look at all Genshin Impact’s Version 1.1 update has on offer, check out the trailer linked below:

Genshin Impact is available to play now on the PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS platforms.

[Source: PlayStation Blog via Wccftech]