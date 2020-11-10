Late last month, Insomniac Games posted an abridged version of the Trophy list for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It excluded about half of the complete list, such as those featuring spoilers. Now the title’s full set of Trophies are live online, of which there are 50 in total. All in all, it seems pretty straightforward. However, fans who plan on earning the Platinum may have to play through Miles Morales twice due to a New Game+ Trophy.

Insomniac’s newest Spidey adventure boasts one Platinum, two Gold, 10 Silver, and 37 Bronze Trophies. Of course, a considerable number of them are story-centric. And then there are those dedicated to certain objectives, challenges, collectibles, and gameplay-specific actions.

The full list features below, but some fans may want to be wary of potential SPOILERS:

Be Yourself : Collect all Trophies — Platinum

: Collect all Trophies — Platinum Just the Beginning : Unlock all Skills — Gold

: Unlock all Skills — Gold A New Home : 100% complete all districts — Gold

: 100% complete all districts — Gold Urban Explorers : Collect all Time Capsules — Silver

: Collect all Time Capsules — Silver Memory Lane : Collect all Postcards — Silver

: Collect all Postcards — Silver Salvager : Open all Underground Caches — Silver

: Open all Underground Caches — Silver Under Their Noses : Shut down all Roxxon Labs — Silver

: Shut down all Roxxon Labs — Silver Underground Undone : Shut down all Underground Hideouts — Silver

: Shut down all Underground Hideouts — Silver Ready for Anything : Purchase all suits — Silver

: Purchase all suits — Silver Come at the King : Unravel a criminal conspiracy in Harlem — Silver

: Unravel a criminal conspiracy in Harlem — Silver Never Saw It Coming : Complete an Enemy Base without being detected — Silver

: Complete an Enemy Base without being detected — Silver 100x Combo!!! : Perform a 100x Combo — Silver

: Perform a 100x Combo — Silver Launch, Swing and Dive : Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Traversal Challenge — Bronze

: Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Traversal Challenge — Bronze Punching Pixels : Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Combat Challenge — Bronze

: Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Combat Challenge — Bronze Dodging Light : Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Stealth Challenge — Bronze

: Get Spectacular or better in a Spider-Training Stealth Challenge — Bronze Spider-Training : Complete: Complete every Spider-Training Challenge once — Bronze

: Complete: Complete every Spider-Training Challenge once — Bronze Pete’s First Villain : Complete the Final Test — Bronze

: Complete the Final Test — Bronze Kitbash : Craft 10 Upgrades — Bronze

: Craft 10 Upgrades — Bronze Rhino Rodeo : Rid Rhino through the mall — Bronze

: Rid Rhino through the mall — Bronze Deep Cuts : Collect all Sound Samples and recreate the Davis Brothers Mix — Silver

: Collect all Sound Samples and recreate the Davis Brothers Mix — Silver Hanging By A Thread : Keep the bridge together — Bronze

: Keep the bridge together — Bronze The Core of the Problem : Investigate Roxxon’s underground lab — Bronze

: Investigate Roxxon’s underground lab — Bronze True Deception : Complete the vault sequence in Underground Undercover — Bronze

: Complete the vault sequence in Underground Undercover — Bronze The Harlem Express : Get the trains running again — Bronze

: Get the trains running again — Bronze Veloci-Skates : Chase Tinkerer through the city — Bronze

: Chase Tinkerer through the city — Bronze Shared History : Walk through Miles and Phin’s past — Bronze

: Walk through Miles and Phin’s past — Bronze Exploding Bulldozer : Defeat Roxxon Rhino — Bronze

: Defeat Roxxon Rhino — Bronze Family Drama : Defeat Prowler — Bronze

: Defeat Prowler — Bronze Ultimate Sacrifice : Save Harlem — Bronze

: Save Harlem — Bronze From the Rafters : Perform 25 Ceiling Takedowns — Bronze

: Perform 25 Ceiling Takedowns — Bronze Climbing the Walls : Perform 25 Wall Takedowns — Bronze

: Perform 25 Wall Takedowns — Bronze Invisible Spider : Defeat 50 enemies while Camouflaged — Bronze

: Defeat 50 enemies while Camouflaged — Bronze Overcharge : Defeat 100 enemies with Venom attacks — Bronze

: Defeat 100 enemies with Venom attacks — Bronze Up and Over : Perform a Venom Jump, then a Venom Dash on a single enemy — Bronze

: Perform a Venom Jump, then a Venom Dash on a single enemy — Bronze From Downtown : Use Venom Dash to throw an enemy into a group of three or more — Bronze

: Use Venom Dash to throw an enemy into a group of three or more — Bronze Like a Rhino In a China Shop : Smash into 15 breakable objects while steering Rhino through the shopping mall — Bronze

: Smash into 15 breakable objects while steering Rhino through the shopping mall — Bronze Competitive Shift : Beat Phin at the rocket launch mini-game — Bronze

: Beat Phin at the rocket launch mini-game — Bronze Best Fries in Town : Pay your respects to a legend in the Upper West Side — Bronze

: Pay your respects to a legend in the Upper West Side — Bronze JJJ Would Be Proud : Apply a sticker and customize lighting while in Photo Mode — Bronze

: Apply a sticker and customize lighting while in Photo Mode — Bronze Trapped : Defeat 50 enemies with Remote Mine gadget — Bronze

: Defeat 50 enemies with Remote Mine gadget — Bronze Five Star Review : Complete all FNSM app requests — Bronze

: Complete all FNSM app requests — Bronze Mod that Suit : Craft a Suit Mod — Bronze

: Craft a Suit Mod — Bronze Look with Better Eyes : Craft a Visor Mod — Bronze

: Craft a Visor Mod — Bronze Never Give Up : Pay respects at Jefferson Davis’ grave in Harlem — Bronze

: Pay respects at Jefferson Davis’ grave in Harlem — Bronze A Gift From Pete : Receive the Gift Suit — Bronze

: Receive the Gift Suit — Bronze Crime Master : Complete all Bonus Objectives for every crime type — Bronze

: Complete all Bonus Objectives for every crime type — Bronze Nowhere to Hide : Perform 100 Stealth Takedowns — Bronze

: Perform 100 Stealth Takedowns — Bronze I’m On A Boat : Ride the derelict boat in southern Chinatown — Bronze

: Ride the derelict boat in southern Chinatown — Bronze Socially Acceptable : Scroll through the entire Social Freed at the end of the story — Bronze

: Scroll through the entire Social Freed at the end of the story — Bronze Plus Plus: Complete the game on New Game+ — Bronze

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches later this week on November 12th for the PS4 and PS5.

[Source: Exophase]