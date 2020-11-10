Sony caused a bit of an uproar last week when it was confirmed that PlayStation 5 would not support 1440p resolution. As such, those who intend to buy the new console and play on 1440p monitors are out of luck. Such a feature entering the mix isn’t completely out of the realm of possibility, though. If the demand is there, the hardware manufacturer may add 1440p support somewhere down the line.

SVP of Global Product Strategy and Management, Hideaki Nishino, addressed the matter during a recent interview with Japanese publication AV Watch. In the interview, relayed by Twitter user Nibel, Nishino explained that the lack of 1440p support is because TVs are currently Sony’s top priority. However, high enough demand may encourage the company to add the feature at a later date.

The post from Nibel is as follows:

Sony’s Hideaki Nishino reveals in a new (Japanese) interview that there is no PS5 1440p resolution support due to TVs being the highest priority – and he also notes that if it’s requested enough, they might add it in the futurehttps://t.co/JPj4FJIdoW pic.twitter.com/mrDchTRVY5 — Nibel (@Nibellion) November 10, 2020

Those who prefer to play games in 1440p resolution may be in somewhat of a niche, but it certainly appears as though the demand is there. Here’s to hoping that support is added in a future firmware update for the new console.

PlayStation 5 arrives in the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on later this week on November 12th. Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa will receive the new hardware several days thereafter on November 19th.

[Source: AV Watch via Nibel on Twitter]