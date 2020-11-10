According a Bloomberg report, Sony Interactive Entertainment considered charging more than $70 for its video games before settling down for this price point.

A company spokeswoman told the publication that the increase in price is “reflective of the growing development resources needed for these ambitious games.” She also pointed out that Sony’s launch PlayStation 5 games start at $50, with $70 price tags reserved for the “biggest games.”

Bloomberg claimed to have spoken to a number of executives in the games industry, who chose to remain anonymous. The article suggests that all major publishers are on board with a price increase, considering prices haven’t increased in 15 years.

Head of IDG Consulting, Yoshio Osaki, told Bloomberg that a growing percentage of games are expected to launch at $70 going forward.