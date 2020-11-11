Team Asobi’s latest Astro-starring adventure, Astro’s Playroom, is pre-installed on every PlayStation 5. As such, fans will get to experience what critics have called quite the endearing outing for the little robot. But what does the developer have in store for Astro next? We can’t be too sure as of yet; however, it appears more news is on the horizon.

In a PlayStation Blog post touting the “power of the DualSense” with Astro’s Playroom, Creative Director Nicolas Doucet finished on one promising note: “Astro will be back with news soon.” What this may entail is anyone’s guess at present. Still, the possibilities seem rather expansive. In addition to starring in a robust pack-in game on PS5, Astro took the world of PlayStation VR by storm when Astro Bot Rescue Mission hit stores in 2018. It’s obvious he has range. So who knows what Team Asobi can accomplish with the property next? Evidently, we will find out soon enough.

Elsewhere in the PS Blog post, Doucet notes that Team Asobi experimented with DualSense for a couple of years. From there, the studio began incorporating the controller’s most inventive features into gameplay. It seems to have worked wonders, too, given the glowing critical reception. The following “Accolades Trailer” features a few examples of what reviewers think about Astro’s Playroom:

Astro’s Playroom is a pre-loaded platformer that comes with the PS5, which lands in the US, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea tomorrow, November 12th. Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa will receive the new console next Thursday on November 19th.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]