Deathloop, Arkane Lyon’s stylish first-person shooter, was originally on track for a holiday 2020 launch. Over the summer, however, the team pushed the release window to Q2 2021. It seems a listing on the New Zealand PlayStation Store may have narrowed the due date down, though. According to the listings, Deathloop will sneak onto the PlayStation 5 on May 21, 2021.

Gematsu spotted the PS Store listings, which include details about the shooter’s Standard and Deluxe Editions. The Standard version, priced at $119.95 NZD (~$80 USD) features the base game, of course. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition, which costs $149.95 NZD (~$103 USD), packs in all of the following extras. (As of writing, both are available to preorder on the New Zealand PS Store):

Deathloop

Unique Weapon: Transtar Trencher (PS5 Exclusive)

Unique Weapon: Eat The Rich Tribunal

Unique Weapon: .44 Karat Fourpounder

Character Skin: “Party Crasher” Colt

Character Skin: “Sharp Shooter” Julianna

Original Game Soundtrack Selections

Two Trinkets (equippable buffs)

Preordering either one will also net customers access to a few preorder bonuses:

Unique Weapon: Royal Protector Machete (PS5 Exclusive)

Character Skin: “Storm Rider” Colt

One Trinket (equippable buff)

At the time of writing, neither Arkane Lyon nor Bethesda Softworks have confirmed the May 2021 release date. With these details spreading, it’s probably only a matter of time before an official announcement arrives.

Deathloop is described as a “next-gen first-person shooter.” In it, two opposing assassins are trapped in a bizarre timeloop on the island of Blackreef. Players will assume the role of Colt, whose only option to escape will present itself if he successfully takes out eight targets spread across the island.

[Source: New Zealand PS Store via Gematsu]