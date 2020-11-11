Capcom’s sales figures have continue to impress. In the last few months, for instance, both Monster Hunter World: Iceborne and Resident Evil 7 have reached new sales milestones.

Earlier this summer, the publisher reported that Monster Hunter World: Iceborne hit a sales total of 5.8 million units. Since June 30th, the expansion has moved an impressive 800,000 copies, bringing the new total to 6.6 million. As the Resident Evil series’ top-selling entry, Resident Evil 7 continues to climb, too. Capcom’s last report noted a benchmark of 7.9 million units sold. Since June 30th, the horror title has shifted another 400,000 units worldwide. Now RE7’s sales sit comfortably at 8.3 million.

Capcom’s “Platinum Titles” list features several other sales-related updates, too. Since the end of June, Monster Hunter World’s base game has moved an extra 300,000 copies for a sales total of 16.4 million. The Resident Evil 2 remake saw similar gains, shifting 300,000 additional units to reach 7.5 million copies sold. This year’s Resident Evil 3 remake recently topped three million units. Meanwhile, Street Fighter V just hit the five million milestone, as Devil May Cry 5 secures 3.9 million units sold.

That Monster Hunter World: Iceborne continues to see gains is no surprise. Capcom has regularly updated the title with free content, the most recent of which added a new monster on October 1st. Resident Evil 7’s unceasing growth is especially noteworthy, though. But, then again, the franchise is arguably more popular than ever, given the recent remakes and the eagerly-anticipated arrival of Resident Evil Village. The latter will launch on an unspecified date in 2021 for the PS5, PC via Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

[Source: Capcom via Gematsu]