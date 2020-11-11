Hardly anyone knows anything about FromSoftware’s next big project, Elden Ring. Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has apparently gone hands-on with the title, though, and can’t help but gush about what he’s seen. According to Spencer, Dark Souls and Bloodborne Director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, has yet another hit on his hands. And it may very well be his “most ambitious” project to date.

During an interview with GameSpot, the Xbox boss spoke about Elden Ring briefly. While he couldn’t divulge much, Spencer said he’s actually seen and played “quite a bit” of the action-RPG. He then went on to tease how impressed he is by what FromSoftware is doing with gameplay and story. Spencer told GameSpot,

As somebody who’s played all of Miyazaki’s games over at least the last decade, this is clearly the most ambitious game that he’s done. I mean, I love his games, but seeing some of the gameplay mechanics stuff that he’s tackling, he and the team are tackling this time, of the setting, working with another creator in terms of story. I love it.

Spencer added that Elden Ring serves as an example of Miyazaki “expanding his horizons.” The little that is publicly known about the project certainly seems to suggest as much. Miyazaki and the crew at FromSoftware are building the world of Elden Ring in conjunction with George R.R. Martin, the famed fantasy author behind Game of Thrones. In an interview last summer, Miyazaki himself described the RPG as the studio’s “biggest title yet, in terms of sheer volume.”

When Elden Ring will be ready to take the spotlight again is anyone’s guess. At the very least, FromSoftware fans can rest assured that production is still ongoing.

Elden Ring currently lacks a due date, but is in development for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. If and when it will make its way to next-gen hardware has yet to be specified.

[Source: GameSpot]