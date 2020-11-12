Yesterday, the New Zealand PlayStation Store incidentally let slip Deathloop’s May 2021 launch date. The online storefront has since been proven right. According to developer Arkane Lyon, Deathloop will indeed launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC on May 21, 2021. Preorders are live now on PSN and the Bethesda.net launcher. Steam players will have the option to pre-purchase the shooter sometime soon.

The studio confirmed the release date details in a blog post on Bethesda.net. An “Official Launch Date Reveal” trailer accompanied the news. Check it out in the video linked below:

In addition, the PlayStation Store’s listings about preorder bonuses and a Deluxe Edition have also proven correct. Both the standard ($59.99) and Deluxe ($79.99) Editions of the title will feature the following preorder bonuses:

Unique Weapon: Royal Protector Machete (PS5 Exclusive)

Character Skin: “Storm Rider” Colt

One Trinket (equippable buff)

The Deluxe Edition itself boasts another exclusive set of extras, which include:

Unique Weapon: Transtar Trencher (PS5 Exclusive)

Unique Weapon: Eat The Rich Tribunal

Unique Weapon: .44 Karat Fourpounder

Character Skin: “Party Crasher” Colt

Character Skin: “Sharp Shooter” Julianna

Original Game Soundtrack Selections

Two Trinkets (equippable buffs)

Deathloop takes place on an island known as Blackreef. It’s no paradise, though, at least not for protagonist Colt. The hero of Arkane’s latest first-person endeavor is an assassin who finds himself mysteriously trapped in a timeloop. If he’s to escape, he must first kill eight designated targets. Players will have access to an impressive arsenal of weapons that allows him to do just that and more.

Colt’s rival, Julianna, counts as another playable character. Those who decide to step into her shoes will be able to invade another player’s game and wreak havoc on their attempts at freeing Colt from his timeloop.

Deathloop is slated to hit the PS5 and PC next year on May 21st.

[Source: Bethesda.net]