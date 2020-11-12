So it begins. The PlayStation 5 has officially launched in North America, Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The rest of the world will follow suit on November 19th. In a letter to fans celebrating the next-gen console’s highly-anticipated release, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s President and CEO Jim Ryan thanked fans for their patience and said that the PS5 “represents a true generational leap.”

Ryan added that Sony’s vision is to excite both players and developers. Covid-19 ended up putting a bit of a damper on things but PS5’s launch is “a heartening and humbling” moment for the company.

What a year. I want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for cheering us on and keeping us honest. I know I speak for all of Sony Interactive Entertainment when I say that you are at the very center of everything we make and do here. We never wavered in our vision for delivering a truly next-generation console that was built to excite both gamers and developers. We also knew that it would be nearly impossible for gamers and press to experience next-generation features like the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback, or our immersive 3D Audio, in a socially-distanced world. But starting tonight in some regions, players will begin turning on their PlayStation 5 consoles for the very first time and getting their first taste of these innovative features. It’s a heartening, and humbling, moment for all of us here at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

According to Ryan, players have been the center of Sony’s strategy “since Ken Kutaragi envisioned the very first PlayStation.”

Have any of our readers picked up a PS5 yet?

[Source: PlayStation Blog]