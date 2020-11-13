CD Projekt RED has set a date and time for Cyberpunk 2077‘s Night City Wire Episode 5. The new stream will begin airing next week on November 19th, the title’s previous release date, at 10:00am PST. During the broadcast, viewers can expect to get more information on Keanu Reeves’ character, Johnny Silverhand. The music of Night City will also sit center-stage throughout the next episode, which should be “a big one.”

Cyberpunk 2077’s official Twitter account shared the news with followers this morning in the following post:

CD Projekt RED recently delayed the title for a third time out of its previous November launch date. In a conference call after the announcement, CEO Adam Kicinski cited PS4/Xbox One consoles as the key reason for the latest push. While rumors cast doubt on whether the new date will hold, a studio representative told IGN said rumors have no merit.

After multiple delays, Cyberpunk 2077 will launch digitally and at retail on December 10th for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. The RPG will also run on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, courtesy of backward compatibility. CD Projekt RED has yet to announce when it plans to release the sci-fi RPG natively on the new consoles.

