Former Evolution Studios’ designer and Driveclub director, Paul Rustchynsky, has told fans on Twitter that the game will not receive any meaningful PlayStation 5 upgrades, and that a remaster is “extremely unlikely.”

If you’re wondering why Rustchynsky would even need to address this, it’s because he has been asked about the possibility of PS5 enhancements and a remaster enough times for him to respond. In response to queries about a new MotorStorm entry, Rustchynsky said that Sony owns the IP and will do with it as it pleases.

In a series of tweets, he wrote:

With PS5 I’m seeing tons of questions about DRIVECLUB and MotorStorm – so let’s try and set some records straight. Will DRIVECLUB see any improvements on PS5 ? – There will be no meaningful upgrades as is. The frame rate is capped at 30fps and the resolution at 1080p. Even the loading times were already amazing. Is a DRIVECLUB update/remaster/sequel likely? – Honestly I think it’s extremely unlikely. Sony have Gran Turismo as their key racing franchise and the cost to bring even a remaster back would cost a fortune in licensing. Where’s my MotorStorm remaster/sequel? – Sony owns the IP and could resurrect it at any time, but I’m not aware of any projects underway. I’d say chances are low, but I wouldn’t rule it out. So keep the hope! Have I been approached to do any DRIVECLUB or MotorStorm related projects? If so would I do it? – No. I’d love to if the circumstances were right

There you have it!

[Source: Paul Rustchynsky via VGC]