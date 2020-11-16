Update: The Kena: Bridge of Spirits official Twitter account has corrected this error, saying they are still on track for a Q1 2021 release.

That is an error and we are working with Sony to correct the message. We are still on track to release Q1 of 2021.

Thank you for your support! — Kena: Bridge of Spirits (@emberlab) November 16, 2020

Original: A PlayStation.com listing for Kena: Bridge of Spirits mentions a Q4 2021 release window for the game, sparking speculations that it may have been delayed again.

As spotted by ResetEra user TheCrackedJack, the listing can be found in the ‘PlayStation Console Exclusives’ section. However, Kena‘s actual information page states that the release date has yet to be confirmed.

A promising upcoming title, Kena hit some roadblocks recently. It was originally scheduled for release this holiday but got pushed out to early 2021 because of a number of factors, including challenges stemming from Covid-19 and the sudden transition to working from home. Developer Ember Lab said that it didn’t take the decision lightly, and will take the extra time to polish the game and ensure staff wellbeing.

However, not long after the announcement, the game’s former lead developer accused Ember Lab of “maliciously” forcing him out and not compensating him for much of the work done.

“To this day I feel grief and anger,” industry veteran Brandon Popovich told Video Games Chronicle in early October. “I feel like I was maliciously forced out. Ember knew they could take advantage of me and expected me to not say anything. But with the support of my family, friends, and industry peeps. I’m saying something.”

For its part, Ember Lab denied the accusations and said that Popovich was compensated appropriately. However, VGC saw email exchanges that backed up a lot of Popovich’s claims.

As far as Kena‘s release date is concerned, we’ll update our readers when we have more information.

