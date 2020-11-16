THQ Nordic Says TimeSplitters 2 Easter Egg Isn’t a Remake Tease

An Easter egg in SpellForce 3: Fallen God recently gave TimeSplitters fans plenty of reasons to rejoice, since many assumed it represented a tease of something greater. The Easter Egg specifically involved a box for TimeSplitters 2 Remake, which SpellForce 3 players can obtain in-game. Of course, theories started to form and speculation mounted, all suggesting THQ Nordic may have a real TimeSplitters 2 project in the works. Fans should not get their hopes up, however, as said hopes have since been doused by a THQ Nordic representative.

According to a spokesperson for the publisher, the TimeSplitters Easter egg counts as nothing more than a joke. The representative told Eurogamer the following, “This is just an innocent Easter egg. The vendor in the game is a character known especially for not telling the truth.”

Interestingly, that very same vendor also hawks boxes for “cancelled” Biomutant and Gothic titles. THQ Nordic added that these, too, are little more than jokes. Biomutant is still in development, though it hasn’t received an update in several months. Meanwhile, the company announced Gothic’s remake this year; thus, details on it are likely to remain under wraps for a long while.

As far as TimeSplitters is concerned, there exists no word on what the shooter’s future may entail. THQ Nordic acquired the long-dormant property over two years ago in August 2018. Series Co-Creator Steve Ellis has since hinted a revival of some kind could be in the works. However, apart from THQ Nordic subsidiary Koch Media noting that it’s “exploring ways” to bring the franchise back, nothing substantial has surfaced.

A fan-made TimeSplitters project has been in the works for quite some time, though it is not officially affiliated with THQ Nordic. The fan-made recreation of TimeSplitters 1, 2 & 3 received its last big update from the creative team in September 2020 and will be free-to-download when it does release. It’s unknown how THQ Nordic’s ownership of the property will impact the release of TimeSplitters Rewind if they eventually decide to explore new releases through the official channels.

[Source: Eurogamer.net]