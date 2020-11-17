Since Sony confirmed that Guerrilla Games’ Horizon: Forbidden West will launch on both the PlayStation 4 and PS5, fans have been left to wonder what other big name releases are getting the cross-gen treatment. Insomniac Games recently announced that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is indeed a PS5 exclusive. But what about Kratos’ and Atreus’ next adventure, which seems to bear the tentative title of God of War Ragnarok? That particular project continues to mystify. And Sony Interactive Entertainment’s CEO and President, Jim Ryan, is not yet ready to share any specifics.

During a recent interview with The Telegraph, as relayed by Twitter user Nibel, Ryan fielded several questions about PS5 and the PlayStation brand. However, one question he refused to give a direct answer to concerns one of the platforms most anticipated titles–the next God of War entry from SIE Santa Monia Studio. Will the new adventure release exclusively on PS5 or also make its way to PS4? Jim Ryan simply responded by saying, “sorry. I’ve got nothing to say about that today.”

Of course, there’s no way to discern what he may have said under different circumstances. As of writing, Sony and Santa Monica Studio have yet to even show the title in action, despite its 2021 launch window. Perhaps the secrecy about platforms is due to the project largely remaining under wraps. Or it could be that a cross-gen release is on the cards and the Sony executive doesn’t want to drop that particular bomb just yet. The possibilities are numerous.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jim Ryan doubled down on his belief that a $70 price tag for Sony’s first-party titles is fair. We’ve already seen this price point put to use with the release of PS5 launch title Demon’s Souls. Evidently, such a trend will continue as this generation carries on.

[Source: The Telegraph via Nibel on Twitter]