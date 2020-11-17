PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – November 17, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
*Links are for the listed region*
North American Update
November’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
- Bugsnax (PS5)
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition (PS4)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4)
PSVR Games
PS4 & PS5 Games
- ASTRO’s PLAYROOM PS5 Free
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4/PS5 $59.99
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold PS4/PS5 $99.99
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate PS4/PS5 $119.99
- Borderlands 3 PS4/PS5 $59.99
- Borderlands 3 Next Level Bundle PS4/PS5 $69.99
- Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition PS4/PS5 $79.99
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4/PS5 $99.99
- Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron Is Back! $39.99
- Bugsnax PS4/PS5 $24.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle PS4/PS5 $69.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition $59.99
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition PS4/PS5 $89.99
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition PS4/PS5 $29.99
- Death Come True $15.99
- Demon’s Souls PS5 $69.99
- Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition PS5 $89.99
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition PS5 $39.99
- DIRT 5 PS4/PS5 $59.99
- DIRT 5 Amplified Edition PS4/PS5 $79.99
- Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper $4.99
- Epic Astro Story $13.99
- Esports Life Tycoon $19.99
- Exit the Gungeon PS4/PS5 $9.99
- Family Feud $29.99
- Fantasy Friends $29.99
- Five Dates $12.99
- Flatland Vol.1 $6.99
- Fortnite PS5 Free
- Fortnite – Throwback Axe PS5 Free
- Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle $12.99
- Godfall Ascended Edition PS5 $99.99
- Godfall Digital Deluxe PS5 $89.99
- Godfall Standard Edition PS5 $69.99
- GoonyaFighter JigglyHapticEdition PS5 $14.49
- Handball 21 $39.99
- Hidden Through Time – Deluxe Edition $10.99
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III: Extended Edition $23.99
- Just Dance 2021 $49.99
- KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory $59.99
- King Oddball PS4/PS5 $4.99
- Let’s Sing 2021 $39.99
- Let’s Sing 2021 – Platinum Edition $74.99
- Maneater PS4/PS5 $39.99
- Mars Horizon $19.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4/PS5 $49.99
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition PS4/PS5 $69.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 PS4/PS5 $49.99
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4/PS5 $59.99
- My Name is Mayo 2 $0.99
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation PS4/PS5 $69.99
- NBA 2K21 Next Generation Mamba Forever Edition Bundle PS4/PS5 $99.99
- Ninja Village $13.99
- No Man’s Sky PS4/PS5 $59.99
- Observer: System Redux PS5 $29.99
- Oh! Edo Towns $13.99
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat PS5 $49.99
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition PS4/PS5 $49.99
- Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition PS4/PS5 $59.99
- Pocket Clothier $13.99
- Pocket Stables $13.99
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4/PS5 $59.99
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition PS4/PS5 $79.99
- Serious Sam Collection $29.99
- Share Factory Studio PS5 Free
- The Pathless PS4/PS5 $39.99
- The Perplexing Orb 2 $9.99
- The Pyraplex $13.99
- Undead Horde PS4/PS5 $16.99
- Unturned $24.99
- War Thunder Free
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition PS5 $59.99
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition PS4 $59.99
- Watch Dogs: Legion PS4/PS5 $59.99
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PS4/PS5 $99.99
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition PS4/PS5 $119.99
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? $29.99
- WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship PS4/PS5 $49.99
- WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship PS4/PS5 $59.99