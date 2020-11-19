Harmonix’s latest rhythm music-mixing phenomenon FUSER is set to get weekly DLC songs. Starting today, the developer will bring three new songs per week into the game, letting you add them to your crate and create new unique mixes with their various tracks. The “2020 Backstage Pass” will guarantee players every new song through the end of the year, acting as a kind of massive mystery music pack.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The DLC songs for the week of November 19th, 2020 add one song from the ’90s with two more newer songs released this year also coming to the game, all with a lot of energy.

FUSER DLC Songs – Nov 19, 2020

Deee-Lite – “Groove Is In the Heart”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Zedd & Griff – “Inside Out”

A new Dance Party Emote Pack also adds some grooving emotes to match the upbeat grooves that are guaranteed to get the crowd moving.

The new DLC songs can be purchased for $1.99 each, or will come as part of the FUSER 2020 Backstage Pass, which will include the 21 DLC songs released over the next seven weeks leading to the end of 2020. The 2020 Backstage Pass runs $49.99 and also includes nine cosmetic packs. Harmonix has yet to detail what songs are coming next, so the Backstage Pass is a bit of a blind purchase. If you are uncertain if you’ll like all of the songs (or if you don’t want any of the cosmetic pack additions), it’s probably better to wait and purchase the DLC song by song as it releases.

Three weekly DLC songs for FUSER matches the cadence Harmonix has had for previous music games, including the Rock Band series. New FUSER song releases are expected to come each Thursday, with an announcement on Wednesday for what the songs will be.

The FUSER base game already includes more than 100 songs, with the VIP pack giving players access to another 25 tracks to use in their mixes. Three new DLC songs per week should give players plenty to play around with to ensure the mixes always stay fresh.

In our review, we called FUSER one of the best PS5 launch games that’s not actually a PS5 game (we played via backwards compatibility). Harmonix has always had strong support for their games, and we’re happy to see FUSER getting the same treatment with DLC songs to make sure the rhythm music mixing phenomenon gets played on repeat. So far there aren’t any definitive DLC plans beyond the 21 songs in the 2020 Backstage Pass, but don’t expect Harmonix to drop support just because the new year hits.

Do you plan on picking up any of this week’s DLC songs? What songs or genres do you hope Harmonix adds to FUSER in the future?

[Source: Harmonix]