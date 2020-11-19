Sucker Punch Productions continues to improve upon Ghost of Tsushima‘s Legends experience. The game’s latest update, Patch 1.16, is now live and addresses a few problems with regards to Resolve. Most notably, players will notice that Resolve gains have been adjusted. In addition, Ghost of Tsushima’s latest patch tackles a few issues with Resolve gain perks.

The studio shared Patch 1.16’s details in the following Twitter post during the early hours of this morning:

Patch 1.16 for #GhostOfTsushima is now live. This patch makes adjustments to Resolve gains in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends and fixes an issue with melee and ranged Resolve gain perks. Improvements to various Legends bug and crash fixes are also included. — Ghost of Tsushima Legends Raid OUT NOW! (@SuckerPunchProd) November 19, 2020

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is a free online mode that Sucker Punch released last month. Players can dive in and take advantage of both story content and pure co-op fun. A Raid, “The Tale of Iyo,” went live late last month, giving fans yet another reason to return to title’s vibrant world.

Since its launch in July, Ghost of Tsushima has been nothing short of a boon for Sucker Punch and Sony. The title has sold an impressive five million units worldwide, thus far. And it’s up for a whopping seven nominations at this year’s The Game Awards, which will air on December 10th.

Ghost of Tsushima is out now for the PlayStation 4. Thanks to backward compatibility, players can also enjoy the adventure on PlayStation 5, too, along with new bells and whistles–such as the ability to play at 60FPS.

[Source: Sucker Punch Productions on Twitter]