Since launch, the PS5 has seen a smattering of issues, one of the most prominent being the “Queued for Download” problem where games and updates would get stuck, error out, and wouldn’t actually download to the console or extended storage. Players discovered a workaround by factory resetting their consoles, but Sony has finally issued a fix that doesn’t require you to completely wipe your PS5.

If you’ve experienced issues downloading games with “Queued for Download” or “View Details” messages on PS5, please update the system software to the latest version, start your PS5 in safe mode then rebuild the database. See “PS5:safe mode options” at https://t.co/BfgPSMafxd. pic.twitter.com/Vq7m0dXA23 — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) November 19, 2020

The Ask PlayStation Twitter account—which Sony uses for support and help for all things PlayStation—posted the fix which has users rebuilding the PS5 database from a safe mode boot.

PS5 Queued for Download Fix

Make sure your PS5 system software is up to date Turn your console all the way off (not just Rest Mode) Boot the console in Safe Mode. Press and hold the Power Button for seven seconds (release when you hear the second beep) Connect a DualSense controller to the PS5 with a USB cable Select the option to “Rebuild Database”

Rebuild Database is an option that effectively scans your drive and re-maps out a database of all the content on the console. The database is what helps the console find the information it needs. This option is usually a good first step in troubleshooting any problems you might have with your PS5. It also doesn’t delete anything from your system and won’t mess with any of your settings, so it’s much better to try Rebuilding the Database before going for the more nuclear options.

Perhaps now that people can actually get their games downloaded, Sony will start hearing the complaints about limited storage space that they claim to not be receiving. Though, having issues with your PS5 is better than not receiving your PS5 at all, which many Amazon UK customers have been experiencing.

This still leaves a few PS5 issues to fix, perhaps the most prominent being problems with Rest Mode (mostly if used while playing Spider-Man) and games crashing to the main dashboard or shutting off the PS5 entirely. The replies to the Ask PlayStation are filled with people “requesting” (that’s a nice way of putting it) fixes to these other problems.

Did booting in Safe Mode and Rebuilding the Database solve any PS5 queued for download problems you were having? Have you been having any issues with your PS5 since launch? Let us know your results in the comments below.