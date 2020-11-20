PlayStation 5 owners with an active PlayStation Plus subscription can take advantage of PS Plus Collection, a catalogue that features 20 of PS4’s greatest hits. It’s a great offer, which has many wondering whether Sony intends to eventually expand the catalogue further somewhere down the line. Presently, such a decision remains undecided.

Speaking with GQ Magazine, SIE President and CEO Jim Ryan said the company plans to take a wait-and-see approach with regards to potentially expanding the PS Plus Collection. He told the publication the following,

Well, we’re going to wait and see how the world receives the Plus Collection. You know, which games are played, how much they’re played before we make any decisions about that. We think it’s potentially going to be a great user acquisition tool. Arguably, if you never had a PS4 and you choose to buy a PS5 you basically get a PS4, right?

Ryan certainly has a point, since the PS Plus Collection features an assortment of heavy hitters. The full list is as follows:

First-Party Titles:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Third-Party Titles:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7

PS Plus in general has been on a roll as of late. This month’s offerings, for instance, includes Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4/PS5), Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition (PS4/PS5), and Bugsnax (PS5). The latter will remain available via PS Plus until January 4, 2021. As always, subscribers should be sure to grab the freebies, even if you have no intention of playing them anytime soon.

[Source: GQ Magazine via Video Games Chronicle]