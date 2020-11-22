Valve recently announced that Steam’s Client Beta has added support for PlayStation 5’s DualSense. In an update, the company announced that all games using Steam Input API are now fully compatible with the controller, which includes “full support for the LED, trackpad, rumble, and gyro features.”

Addressing its community, Valve revealed that a growing number of Steam users are playing games with controllers, and PlayStation controllers have specifically experienced a high percentage of growth in usage. In some games, 60 to 90 percent of players are using controllers. The post reads:

In the past two years, the number of daily average users playing a Steam game with a controller has more than doubled, with millions enjoying the growing catalog of controller-friendly titles everyday. In controller friendly games, the percentage of players for that game that use a controller can easily be 60 percent or higher. Some games, such as skateboarding games, have well over 90 percent of their players using controllers in game. The growth in controller usage has been even higher among players using PlayStation controllers, which has grown in the past two years from 10.9 percent of controller play sessions to 21.6 percent of all controller sessions across Steam.

This percentage is expected to increase as the gaming community adapts to the DualSense, which has been lauded by players and critics alike for its revolutionary features.

Steam currently supports over 200 input devices. The DualSense is already compatible with a number of games on the platform including Death Stranding, No Man’s Sky, and Horizon Zero Dawn.

[Source: Steam via Eurogamer]