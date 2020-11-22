Over the weekend, a screenshot purportedly from a deleted Amazon listing for Red Dead Redemption: The Outlaws Collection started making rounds online. Apparently, the rumored collection includes a remake of Red Dead Redemption and an enhanced version of Red Dead Redemption 2 for the PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X/S. Some unsuspecting souls (and publications) fell for the screenshot, but it’s fake.

While we couldn’t figure out the actual source of the screenshot, it was first posted on Twitter by Gaming Leaks & Rumors.

Red Dead Redemption The Outlaws Collection listing has leaked on Amazon, and it includes RDR Remastered an enhanced version of RDR2. pic.twitter.com/IcGolF5avv — Gaming Leaks & Rumors (@GameLeaksRumors) November 21, 2020

For starters, the description doesn’t read like official information. Additionally, there are a number of inconsistencies in the listing, like the release date and returns date (the game apparently can be returned before it’s even out). As pointed out by Kotaku’s Zack Zwiezen, the cover image is a photoshop job that took bits and pieces from different artworks and slapped it onto one image.

No one sharing the screenshot seems to have provided a link for the deleted listing either, which would have made it easy to run a search through Google for a cached page, and/or pull up a web archive entry.

As is the case with most Rockstar rumors, we’re filing this as a fake. However, if the developer ends up revealing the “collection” and we’re proven wrong, we’ll happily correct ourselves. Don’t hold your breath.